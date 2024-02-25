Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 26 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $431.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

