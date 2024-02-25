Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 352 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

