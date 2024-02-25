Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $436.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.14. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

