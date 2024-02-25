Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $437.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.