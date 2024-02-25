Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

