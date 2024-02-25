Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 243 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $284.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

