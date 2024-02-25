Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $759,000. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 244,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 371,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,160,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

