Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $139.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.