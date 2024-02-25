PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

