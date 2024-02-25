PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,159 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PYPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. 13,356,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,198,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

