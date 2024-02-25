PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Purchases 25 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £126 ($158.65).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Nick Wiles purchased 50,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £232,000 ($292,117.85).

PayPoint Price Performance

LON PAY opened at GBX 502 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.91. PayPoint plc has a 52-week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 585.74 ($7.38).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

About PayPoint

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,837.21%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

