PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $233.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

