PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $156.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $156.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

