PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.