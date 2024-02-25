PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $238.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $238.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

