PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $338.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $341.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

