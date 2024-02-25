Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $392,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

