Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 192,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 15.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 155,877 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

ALTO opened at $2.19 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

