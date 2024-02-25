Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 84 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

LOW opened at $232.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

