Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes $242,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 569,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

