Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alto Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 32.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

