Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PBA stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after buying an additional 370,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

