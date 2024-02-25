PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is MQS Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. 6,409,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,634. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

