Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,645 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period.

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

