Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $810,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

BATS:UVXY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

