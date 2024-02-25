Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $279.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

