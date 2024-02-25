Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $389.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

