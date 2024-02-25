Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $413.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

