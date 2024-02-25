PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.330-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.33-$1.37 EPS.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

