PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 3,419 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLAU opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.06. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

