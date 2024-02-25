PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys Shares of 9,860 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

