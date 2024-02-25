PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $419,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $527.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.59 and a 200 day moving average of $518.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

