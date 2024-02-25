PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $145.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

