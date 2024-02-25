PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VO opened at $238.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $238.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

