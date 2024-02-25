PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

