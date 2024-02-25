PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $29.02 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

