PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 0.58% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 3,071.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the first quarter valued at $701,000.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLLA opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

About Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

