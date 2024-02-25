PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

