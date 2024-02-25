Phunware Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 27th (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 27th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.43. Phunware has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 45,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phunware by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Phunware by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

