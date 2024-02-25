Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.87 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 492,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,544,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

