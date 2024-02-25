Piper Sandler Increases DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $38.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,751.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $86,834,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

