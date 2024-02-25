Piper Sandler Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $47.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.27.

QTWO stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

