Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

PXLW opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.67. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

