Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.46-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.136-1.146 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.460-2.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.69.

NYSE PLNT opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

