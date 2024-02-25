PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $23.19. PLDT shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 8,368 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLDT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

