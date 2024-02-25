PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $23.19. PLDT shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 8,368 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLDT
PLDT Price Performance
Institutional Trading of PLDT
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLDT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLDT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.