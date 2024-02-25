Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.30). 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of £315.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.