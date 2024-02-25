Polygon (MATIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $338.33 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Polygon has a market cap of $9.37 billion and $338.33 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,618,302,695 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

