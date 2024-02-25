Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $492,990.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,491 shares of company stock worth $7,381,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

