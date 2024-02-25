Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head to Head Contrast

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prestige Wealth and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf $15.03 million 32.54 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prestige Wealth and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 79.80%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03%

Summary

TeraWulf beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

