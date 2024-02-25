Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.98% of Insulet worth $108,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 145.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,275,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

